Suzuki launches Gixxer 150 new edition in India : Price and Features

Suzuki has just launched the 2019 Suzuki Gixxer 155 at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It costs Rs 12,000 more than the older model, which is an identical price hike to the one we recently witnessed with the updated fully-faired Gixxer SF over its previous generation.

To begin with, the naked motorcycle features a new headlight, which will most likely be shared with the upcoming Gixxer 250. This headlight an LED unit and so is the new tail-light. As the Gixxer is essentially a Gixxer SF without the fairing, the mechanicals components on them remain the same. They feature the same fuel tank, split seat and alloy wheels. Some of these components also remain unchanged from the older Gixxer 155 variants.

Like the SF, the naked Gixxer also features the same chrome-tipped double-barrel exhaust and the fully digital instrument cluster. It misses out on a belly pan like the previous-gen model, but the upcoming Gixxer 250 is expected to get one.

The Gixxer 155 is powered by the same 154.9cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine from its faired counterpart and makes an identical 14.1hp and 14Nm of torque. Like the SF, the naked Gixxer uses fuel-injection as its sole fuelling method. Single-channel ABS comes as part of standard equipment.

The 2019 Gixxer has a claimed kerb weight of 140kg, making it 6kg lighter than the full-faired Gixxer SF.At this price point, it’ll directly rival the Yamaha FZ-FI (Rs 95,680), TVS Apache RTR 160 4V FI ABS (Rs 99,101) and the Honda CB Hornet 160R (starting at Rs 92,108).