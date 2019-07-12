University college conflict: SFI suspends 5 members

An attempt to murder case was registered against those who stabbed Akhil, a student of University College. Naseem, SFI Unit president is among the six culprits. Naseem is already facing a case for assaulting the police. In connection with the case Naseem, Sivarenjith, Ibrahim, Advaith and Aromal was suspended from the college. Arjun is admitted for surgery. He was taken to the Medical College.

The conflict broke out when SFI members of two departments entered in a quarrel. The conflicts that started two days ago continued on Friday. Kanam Rajendran, CPI(M) state secretary demanded that all student organization must maintain peace in the campus. He said that the conflicts are not a new thing. The culprits escape from the trial always. We must think about this, he added.

Ramesh Chennithala responded that the incident once again revealed the terrorist face of SFI. They promote hooliganism in the campus. The fascist approach of SFI denies the functioning of any other organization and now they are against there on members, Chennithala added. Mullapilly Ramachandran, KPCC president accused that SFI has turned the campus to a riot front. More than quarter of a century the CPI(M) turned the universities to places for creating anti socials, he criticized.

S Sachin Dev, State Secretary of SFI responded that the issue was a personal one. If any one of the SFI members is included in the issue, they will be expelled, he assured. Meanwhile Youth Congress demanded an academic atmosphere for students in the campus.