World Cup 2019 : Astrologer’s prediction on India’s loss at semi-final turns true ; Watch Video

The Indian team suffered an 18-run loss against New Zealand and eventually were knocked out of the ICC World Cup 2019. Virat Kohli’s men won seven out of nine league games, losing mere one game to make it to the semi-finals, however, some tinker with the tactics in knockout stages cost them World Cup.

It is often said that cricket is a game of great uncertainty. However, for one young astrologer based in Salem, Tamil Nadu, it is not too uncertain. Earlier this year, Balaji Haasan had said in a TV show confidently that India would lose their semi-final match in this year’s cricket World Cup and that New Zealand, who halted the Men in Blue’s juggernaut, will be the eventual champions.

Haasan, who is a mechanical engineer, had also rightly predicted the semi-final line-up saying India, Australia, England and New Zealand will make it to the top four. The striking part is that even the four semi-finalists made it in that order.

