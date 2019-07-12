World cup defeat: Possibility for replacing coaching team

As India lost the match against New Zealand in the semi finals of World cup, the position of Sanjay Bangar, assistant coach is under question. After the defeat the coaching team faced criticisms from many parts. The term of current coaching team headed by Ravi Sasthri will expire by this world cup. However BCCI has extended 45 days for them.

BCCI is satisfied with Bharath Arun, bowling coach and R Sreedhar fielding coach. Bangar faces the threat of expulsion as his team couldn’t find a batsman in order 4. The experimenting in middle order has become a routine in Indian team. The batting coach and the support staff couldn’t find a consistent player in that position. Bangar stated that Vijay Sankar was fit just before he ruled out of the match suffering from injury.