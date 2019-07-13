2 missing women traced by police

The New Delhi police have traced out two women who went missing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The police have brought back the women hand handed over to their legal heirs.

The women went missing in the early of this month. Two seperate missing cases were registered on July 4 and 9 about a man’s wife and another person’s daughter. The complaint was registered at Mandi police station. The police started an investigation and formed a special team. And this team has traced them from Delhi.