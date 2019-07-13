Actress Pooja Batra’s latest photoshoot video goes viral : Watch Here

Pooja Batra, who set the silver screens in fire with her NRI role in Virasat, married US-based orthopaedic surgeon, Sonu Ahluwaliain 2002 and got divorced in 2010, citing irreconcilable differences. Pooja Batra is currently hogging the limelight for tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend Nawab Shah in an intimate ceremony in Kashmir. Mumbai Mirror has reported that they have married in the traditional manner, but are yet to register their marriage.

Pooja is making headlines for yet another reason. She has posted a sensuous picture of herself which is catching eyeballs over the internet. Sharing an image on her Instagram handle, Pooja wrote, “Weekend Vibes”. .