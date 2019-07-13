Actress Radhika Apte’s love making scene from ‘The Wedding Guest’ gets leaked online

Bollywood actress Actress Radhika Apte recently released the British-American film The Wedding Guest in the US on March 1. Last evening, an intimate love making scene between Radhika and Slumdog Millionaire actor Dev Patel from the film took the internet by storm.

The screenshots of the scene went viral in no time. This is not the first time that Radhika’s bold screenshots from a film went viral on social media. Earlier, an intimate scene from Parched leaked online.

Radhika recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s show BFFs with Vogue – Season 3 where Neha asked her about the ‘temptations’ on-sets. Reacting to it, Radhika said, “Of course you get tempted. You don’t have to be an actor to be tempted.”

“In life, you meet so many people and there are so many wonderful people and you get tempted. Sometimes it’s a physical attraction, sometimes it’s just admiration and that can be very potent also and I think that’s beautiful. Why would you not address that aspect of your life?,” she added.

She then went on to talk about monogamy and said, “Monogamy or being with one person has to be a choice made every day. It can’t be a compulsion. I need to make that choice every day, wake up and say this is the person I want to be with.” She also said that she is lucky to have a husband like Benedict Taylor.