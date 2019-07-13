Actress Sridevi’s Death: “I don’t want to react to such stupid stories”, Boney Kapoor response to Rishraj Singh’s claims

Bollywood producer and husband late actress Sridevi has responded to the recent controversy on his wife death. He has replied to the claims by the Kerala DGP Rishiraj Singh IPS that Sridevi was murdered and her death was not an accident.

Rishiraj Singh said his claims in an article written in a Malayalam weekly. Singh has said that there was circumstantial evidence that the death of Sridevi was a murder. In an article written Singh has said that his friend late Dr.umaduttan, a forensic surgeon has told him that the actress death may be a murder.

Boney Kapoor has said that ” I do not want to react to such stupid stories. There is no need to react because such stupid stories keep coming. Basically, this is somebody’s fragment of imagination”.

The actress died on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning in a bathtub in Dubai.