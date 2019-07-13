Latest NewsBusiness

Anshula Kant appointed MD and CFO of World Bank

Jul 13, 2019, 12:03 am IST
The president of World Bank David Malpas has informed that the managing director of State Bank Of India, Anshula Kant, has been appointed as the managing director and chief financial officer of the World Bank. She will responsible for the financial and risk management of the World Bank Group. She will be reporting to the President of the World Bank.

Her works will include oversight of financial reporting, risk management, and working closely with the World Bank CEO on the mobilization of IDA and other financial resources.

Kant is a graduate in Economic Honours from Lady Shri Ram College for Women and a Post-Graduate in Economics from Delhi School of Economics.

