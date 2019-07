In weightlifting, Indian weightlifter Pardeep Singh has won a gold medal with a new Commonwealth record in the Clean and Jerk category.

Paradeep has won the gold medal in the 109-kilogram category by lifting 202 kilograms. His earlier attempt of 148 kilograms took his total to 350 kilograms.

In 96 KG event, another Indian Vikas Thakur grabbed silver medal by lifting 338 kilos (153+ 185 Kilo).

India has won a total of 35 medals in the tournament.