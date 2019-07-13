KeralaLatest News

Congress MLA Shafi Parmbil troll SFI using Martin Niemöller’s line

Jul 13, 2019, 08:13 pm IST
In the University college violence, Congress MLA and former KSU leader Shafi Parmabil have trolled SFI on the social media using the lines of German writer Martin Niemöller. The lines of Martin Niemöller is used as a slogan by SFI activists in Kerala.

He wrote on Facebook that ” First they stabbed the KSU activists,

Then they stabbed other party workers,
Then they stabbed AISF activists……”

????? ??? ?? ???? ?? ?????? ?????? ?????? ????? ????????????? ?????? ???????? ??? AISF ???? ?????? ?????? ??????????????? ?????? ???????? ??????? ???? ??? ????????? ???????? ???????? SFI??????? ????? ?????? .???????? ??????????????? ??????? ????????????? SFI ?????????????? ????? ???????????? ????? ..????????????? ?????????? ????????? ??? ???? ???? ??????? ?????? ??? ?????????? ??????? ???????? ?????? ???????

Gepostet von Shafi Parambil am Freitag, 12. Juli 2019

