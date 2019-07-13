Latest NewsSports

India out of Inter Continental cup

Jul 13, 2019, 10:54 pm IST
India’s defeat against North Korea paved its way out of the Inter Continental Cup tournament. North Korea won by 5-2. Korea took the lead within 8 minutes. Jong Ill Wang is the man behind the victory. Gwan scored from a freekick. India earlier lost to Tajikistan.  Tajikistan ensured the finals with 6 points. North Korea got 3 points after the victory against India. Sunil Chhethri and Lallianzuala Chhangte are the scorers of India.

