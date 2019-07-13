Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat sends a strong message to Pakistan

Any misadventure by Pakistan Army will be repelled with punitive response and no act of terror will go unpunished, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said Saturday. Speaking at an event on ’20 Years after Kargil Conflict’, Rawat said Pakistan Army, time and again, resorts to misadventure, either through state-sponsored terrorism or intrusions in India.

“The Indian armed forces stand resolute and ready to defend our territorial integrity. Let there be no doubt that misadventures will be repelled with a punitive response,” he said.

The rise of non-state actors and the readiness to use terror and other irregular methods of fighting have become a new norm, he said. Addition of cyber and space domain has changed the battlefield scenario, the Army chief noted.

His statement comes amidst reports of Chinese soldiers crossing the LAC last week after some Tibetans hoisted Tibetan flags on the occasion of Dalai Lama’s birthday on July 6.