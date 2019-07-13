ISRO set to launch Lunar landing mission Chandrayaan-2 tomorrow; Here’s how to watch online

India is set to launch Chandrayaan-2, the nation’s first lunar landing mission on July 15 from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Chandrayaan-2 is being readied at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota for an early morning launch at 2:51 AM on Monday, an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official said.

The countdown for the same is scheduled at 6:51 AM on Sunday, July 14.

The GSLV Mk-III rocket that weighs 640 tonnes will carry the 3.8-tonne Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

The GSLV Mk-III will blast off with an ambitious dream of landing a rover on the Moon’s south polar region, making India the fourth nation to ride on the Moon surface after the US, Russia and China.

The ‘Bahubali’ or GSLV Mk-III rocket is a three-stage rocket with a solid strap-on for an initial thrust into Earth’s atmosphere, a liquid core booster which is the primary source of thrust, and a cryogenic engine for the last minute thrust after the strap-on and core booster detach from the rocket.’

According to the ISRO, the Chandrayaan-II will be injected into an Earth parking 170×40400 km orbit. The Chandrayaan-II consists of three segments – the Orbiter, the lander Vikram and rover Pragyaan.

On the day of landing, the lander Vikram, named after space pioneer Vikram Sarabhai, will separate from the Orbiter and then perform a series of complex manoeuvres comprising rough braking and fine braking.

Do you wish to watch the launch of Chandrayaan 2 live from Sriharikota? Then get yourself registered online on https://www.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION/index.jsp to view the launch live.