MS Dhoni may join BJP after retirement, says former Union Minister

Mahendra Singh Dhoni may enter politics after retiring from cricket and is likely to start his new innings in team Narendra Modi.

Former central minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Paswan told IANS that Dhoni can join the party and there has been a discussion on the issue for long. “On this issue, there has been a discussion for long, although this decision will be taken only after his retirement,” he said.

With speculation rife about whether MSD or Mahi will hang up his boots after the recent World Cup semifinal, politics appears to be the new frontier for Captain Cool.

“Dhoni is my friend, he is a player of world fame and there have been discussions on bringing him into the party fold,” he said.