‘Nobody to should be forced to chant Jai Shri Ram’, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Welfare and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that nobody should be forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. There is enough law in the country to prevent mob lynching and mob violence. He said this in a television interview given to a national media.

Naqvi claimed that strict actions have been initiated in all mob lynching cases. In Rajasthan, the accused will not get bail for six months. In Uttar Pradesh, the accused were found in just four hours, he said.

Nobody should be forced to chant Jai Shri Ram. But nobody should also protest against ‘Vande Mataram’. In villages both Muslims and Hindus say’Ram Ram’. India is secular because of the genetic condition of majority in India is secular and not because of minorities, he added.