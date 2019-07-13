Soldier arrested for sharing pictures of Indian Army’s weapons on FB

A Jawan was arrested in Narnaul on alleged charges of leaking confidential information on national security. The jawan identified as Ravinder was chatting to a girl on Facebook and shared the pictures of weapons used by the Indian Army.

ASP Vinod Kumar said the man received some money from the girl and added that he has been taken into 2-day remand.

COAS General Bipin Rawat has issued a directive to Army personnel to exit Whatsapp groups. The Army is regulating the use of social media as many armed forces personnel in the past have been lured by women linked to Pakistan’s notorious intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) into revealing classified information.

In the past, few army personnel had leaked classified pictures of Indian tanks, armoured personnel carriers, weapons used by the forces in key areas and the location of army formations.

In January 2019, a jawan was nabbed after it was revealed that he had disclosed classified information to Pakistani spy posing as a lieutenant in Jammu region. The girl befriended the jawan and in the course of this interaction, many classified pieces of information were leaked.

Last month, the Indian Army warned its soldiers against an Instagram and a Facebook profile, saying that the handle could be used by the ISI to gather classified information. Social media profiles “Oyesoumya” on Instagram and “Gujjar Soumya” on Facebook were flagged by the Indian Army for their “duplicitous credentials”.

Issuing an advisory, the Army said that such profiles could be of a Pakistani spy trying to “target Army officers and special forces’ troops” to obtain classified information from them.