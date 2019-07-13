Latest NewsGulf

Three people died in a fire accident in  Kuwait

Jul 13, 2019, 07:55 pm IST
Three people died in a fire accident that took place in a multi-story building in the early morning in Kuwait. The fatal accident occurred at Al Mehbula.

The fire caught in the second floor of the building. The people residing in the building were suffocated due to heavy smoke. The rescue team shifted them to hospital.

Three people lost their lives on the way to the hospital. Two people were admitted to critical care. The fire and rescue team rescued 12 people who were trapped in the building.

