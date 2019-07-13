Latest NewsIndia

To control crimes, policemen sacrificed goat

Jul 13, 2019, 06:44 pm IST
Policemen conducted a ‘sacrifice of goat’ to remove evils affected the police station.

The policemen of the Kovilpalayam police station which comes under the Karumathampatti sub-division in Coimbatore has performed the goat sacrifice to reduce the crime rate and accidents in the station area.

The policemen performed the sacrifice of two goats given by a local political party and then give a feast with the goat meat to policemen and political party leaders.

Earlier a police inspector of the station was arrested by vigilance on corruption case and a police constable died due to health reason. Some people have adviced the policemen to perform a sacrifice and sprinkle the goat’s blood around the station premise. An inquiry was initiated in the event on the district police chief’s instruction.

