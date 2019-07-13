Trinamool Congress leader shot dead by unidentified gunmen

A Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead on Friday afternoon at Hariharpara in Murshidabad. The deceased, identified as Safiul Hasan, was the husband of the Humaipur Panchayat Pradhan. According to sources, Hasan was going to Hariharpara from Humaipur on Friday afternoon. He stopped at Pradipdanga area on the way and sent his driver to bring something. While he was waiting, a few miscreants came there in a car and blocked the way of Hasan’s car. Before he could react, the miscreants hurled multiple bombs at Hasan’s car. To save himself, the Trinamool leader got down from his car and tried to run. But as soon as he got down, the miscreants fired a few rounds at him.

Two bullets pierced Hasan’s head and chest and he collapsed on the road. Hearing sounds of the bombs and gunfire, local residents ran to him. Seeing resistance, the miscreants again hurled some bombs and fled from the spot. Hasan was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Later, police sent the body for autopsy examination. Hasan’s family members alleged that since the Lok Sabha elections, he was being threatened, but he did not bother to act against the same.