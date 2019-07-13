KeralaLatest News

University College Conflicts: Alcohol bottles and knife found in Union office

Jul 13, 2019, 08:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

In a police raid in the University College Union Office, three rusted knifes and empty alcohol bottles were found. Along with this bike silencer, handle bar etc were also retrieved. It seems that the students used to stay in office. Stove, dresses and many other things were in the office.

The raid was in the aftermath of the protest that happened in the college yesterday. The college students protested against the Union for their undemocratic ways of ruling. A student named Arjun was stabbed by the SFI members, which sparked an unprecedented protest from the part of students who organized without a party banner.

Tags

Related Articles

Interim Budget 2019-20: Highlights

Feb 1, 2019, 06:43 pm IST

Jio launches Happy New Year 2018 plans as low as Dh11

Dec 23, 2017, 04:55 pm IST
Eye

Woman gets eyesight back after 15 years

Apr 17, 2018, 08:06 pm IST

Surya has something to say about mallu’s and Mohanlal

Jan 14, 2018, 02:50 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close