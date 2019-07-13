University College Conflicts: Alcohol bottles and knife found in Union office

In a police raid in the University College Union Office, three rusted knifes and empty alcohol bottles were found. Along with this bike silencer, handle bar etc were also retrieved. It seems that the students used to stay in office. Stove, dresses and many other things were in the office.

The raid was in the aftermath of the protest that happened in the college yesterday. The college students protested against the Union for their undemocratic ways of ruling. A student named Arjun was stabbed by the SFI members, which sparked an unprecedented protest from the part of students who organized without a party banner.