#WeLoveBeef and #BeefForLife trends on social media: know the reason

Jul 13, 2019, 07:32 pm IST
After a short gap ‘beef’ rules the social media. The social media campaign and protest in the name of beef again become a trend in social media as a youth was assaulted by a group of people for posting a photo of the beef dish on social media.

#WeLoveBeef and #BeefForLife are becoming a trend in social media. Muhammed Fisan was attacked by a group of people for posting a picture of eating beeff soup. He wrote” You can say a thousand things, but beef curry is beef curry”. Three people were arrested by the Tamil NAdu police for attacking him. They are supporters of Hindu Makkal party.

Several social media users and netizens have pointed out that people have the right to choose what to eat.

