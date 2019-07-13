WeLoveBeef and #BeefForLife trends on social media: know the reason

After a short gap ‘beef’ rules the social media. The social media campaign and protest in the name of beef again become a trend in social media as a youth was assaulted by a group of people for posting a photo of the beef dish on social media.

#WeLoveBeef and #BeefForLife are becoming a trend in social media. Muhammed Fisan was attacked by a group of people for posting a picture of eating beeff soup. He wrote” You can say a thousand things, but beef curry is beef curry”. Three people were arrested by the Tamil NAdu police for attacking him. They are supporters of Hindu Makkal party.

I don’t eat meat,

let alone beef, but I don’t believe in policing food choices. TN is not where you can start lynching people for eating beef, NO as a commmunity we reject this kind of stupidity in our Periyar soil ?????? ??????? ???????? ???? ?????????? ????????? #beef4life — ?????? (@deepsealioness) July 12, 2019

Several social media users and netizens have pointed out that people have the right to choose what to eat.

These are TOP 3 trends in India right now. A Muslim man was thrashed in Tamil Nadu because of Beef. Now Tamil people are supporting their right to eat Beef. ??#Beef4life #WeLoveBeef #BeefForLife pic.twitter.com/DRj28HVSlr — Md Asif Khan??????? ???? (@imMAK02) July 12, 2019

I hav eaten beef only once accidentally mistaking chilli beef for Chilli chicken. I didn't like the taste but I support ppl who eat beef. It is none of ur business to tell others what they should eat especially when beef consumption has been in practice sine long. #Beef4life — Muthu (@muthurajk) July 12, 2019