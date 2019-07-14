107 TMC, Congress and CPM MLAs will join BJP soon in Bengal

BJP West Bengal leader Mukul Roy on Saturday said that around 107 Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Indian National Congress will join the saffron party. Roy, however, did not mention that when the MLAs will join the BJP.

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Roy said that all the MLAs are in contact with the state BJP leadership. He also added that the list has been prepared for CPM, Congress and TMC MLAs who will be joining the BJP.

This development just two months after more than 50 TMC councillors and 2 MLAs joined the saffron party in presence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. The defection round was started after BJP increased its footprints in West Bengal after winning 18 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reducing TMC to just 22.