50-Year-old School Teacher arrested for allegedly raping 4-year-old girl

Jul 14, 2019, 06:11 am IST
A 50-year-old school teacher was arrested on Saturday in Neshta village in Punjab’s Amritsar for allegedly molesting a four-year-old girl inside the school premises. The accused has been identified as Ashwani Kumar.

According to the report, the complaint was registered by the minor’s parents after she complained of stomach pain and said that a teacher improperly touched her private parts.

“Yesterday, Rajinder Kaur recorded a statement before an inspector that both her daughters’ study in the school. The younger daughter aged four came home and complained of pain in the stomach. The daughter told her mother that a teacher there improperly touched her private parts,” DSP Arun Sharma said while talking to ANI.

As per the statement of the complainant, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused under sections 376, 201 of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. Meanwhile, the accused has been sent to 14-days judicial custody.

