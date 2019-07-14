Amusement ride collapsed killing two and injuring 27

An amusement ride collapsed killing two people and injuring 27 others. The condition 14 people who were injured in the accident is serious. The mishap took place in Kankaria Lake area in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday evening.

A pendulum ride malfunctioned and crashed onto the ground as a pipe of the main shaft of the ride broked. This caused the fall down of the ride. As per the primary investigation the pipe of the main shaft of the ride which has 32 seats broke and crashed on the ground.

The rides in the area were run by private contractors as the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has rented out these to private contractors. The police and Forensic Science Laboratory will investigate the accident.