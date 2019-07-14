Latest NewsIndia

Army deserter duping people with job offer held by police

Jul 14, 2019, 10:22 pm IST
The Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police has arrested an army deserter for allegedly duping people with job offers in army and defense forces. Alok Kumar Awasthi was arrested from the Circuit House area in Kanpur on Saturday.

Awasthi a resident of Unnao has deserted the Army in June 2013 from Darjeeling, his last poting place. The STF also seized Army ID card which was issued in 2010, Army canteen card, cash, checkbook, and a car. Awasthi impressed people by his Army identity card and Army canteen card and posing himself as a Junior Commissioned Officer.

He confessed to police that he has duped over 150 people in different states like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand. He bought his car from this money. The police have registered a case against him.

