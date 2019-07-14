Azam Khan MP included in the land mafia list

Azam Khan MP, former UP minister of Uthar Pradesh will be included in the land mafia list of UP government. The Rampur district authorities are thinking about including Azam Khan in the list who is also a representative from the Rampur constituency. Samajvadi Party leader Azam Khan faces almost 30 cases for possessing the land of government as well as the peasants.

The anti land mafia portal was introduced y Yogi Adityanath in 2017. Complaints about illegal possessions can be reported in the site. Ajay Pal Sharma, Rampur SP said that Mr. Khan’s name will be included in the list once his cases are analysed by him and the magistrate. A case was filed against Mr. Khan for illegally taking over the lands of 26 peasants and using it for a project. Azam Khan is a harsh critic of Modi and Samajvadi Party accuses that the case were fabricated against him.