B.L.Santosh appointed BJP general secretary in charge of organisation

Jul 14, 2019, 09:51 pm IST
BJP has appointed B.L.Santhosh as party’s general secretary in charge of organisation. BJP national president Amit Shah announced the appointment. He said that the his appointment comes into immediate effect.

Santhosh is currently the joint general secretary of the party. He replaces Ram Lal. Ram Lal was moved back to his mother organization RSS. He served the most powerful position in BJP for a long 13 years.

B.L.Santhosh was holding the charge of southern states from 2014. Before that, he was the general secretary in-charge of organization in Karnataka for 8 years.A senior RSS Pracharak, Santhosh has good experience in electoral politics.

