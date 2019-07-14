BJP protest against transfer of 46 police dogs

The BJP has come forward criticizing the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to transfer 46 police dogs and their trainers. The BJP protested that in the Kamal Nadh’s rule even dogs were not spared in transfer racket.

This is the first time that these much of police dogs were transferred in the state. The Madhya Pradesh Police informed that they initiated the transfer to change the police dogs in the official residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. Police dogs who were in service in Kamal Nadh’s residences in Hoshenghabad, Satna, and Bhopal were also transferred.

The government has ordered the handlers of tracker, narco and sniffer dogs from 23 Battalion Dog Squad to join in the various parts of the state.

The BJP termed the decision of Kamal Nadh government as ‘ Transfer Racket’. The newly elected Congress government led by Kamal Nadh has transferred around 50,000 government employees. Some were transferred there e to four times.

The B JP said that the Congress government is running transfer industry in the state.