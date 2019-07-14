KeralaLatest News

” From where do you learn that keep repeating a big lie will make it truth’: Sindhu Joy give reply to T.P.Senkumar’s claim of entering University college

Jul 14, 2019, 09:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former firebrand leader of SFI Sindhu Joy has given a befitting reply to former DGP T.P.Sen Kumar. She declined the claim of former DGP that he has entered University college to control student protest by SFI which turned violent.

Senkumar has earlier shared a video on his Facebook page in which it is shown that he with a group of police entering the University college.

???????? ????????, ????? ????????! ????????????? ??????????? ???????????????? ?????? ???????????! ? ?????????…

Gepostet von Sindhu Joy Santimon am Sonntag, 14. Juli 2019

For this Sindhu came with her reply on her Facebook. ”From where do you learn that keep repeating a big lie will make it a truth. Not from Police Academy. You are not a hero but was returned failed, she wrote.

2006 – ?? ? ?????????????? ??????? ??????? ?????

Gepostet von Dr TP Senkumar am Samstag, 13. Juli 2019

 

Tags

Related Articles

9 year-old Indian girl becomes the youngest to climb Mt. Elbrus !

Jun 23, 2017, 08:25 pm IST

Demonetisation and GST will bring long-term benefits ,says International Monetary Fund

Dec 22, 2017, 08:47 pm IST

Huge explosion at textile factory : 5 killed,several injured

Nov 8, 2017, 06:16 pm IST

RELIEF GRANTED TO CHIDAMBARAMS? BREAKING NEWS

Jul 10, 2018, 10:28 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close