” From where do you learn that keep repeating a big lie will make it truth’: Sindhu Joy give reply to T.P.Senkumar’s claim of entering University college

Former firebrand leader of SFI Sindhu Joy has given a befitting reply to former DGP T.P.Sen Kumar. She declined the claim of former DGP that he has entered University college to control student protest by SFI which turned violent.

Senkumar has earlier shared a video on his Facebook page in which it is shown that he with a group of police entering the University college.

For this Sindhu came with her reply on her Facebook. ”From where do you learn that keep repeating a big lie will make it a truth. Not from Police Academy. You are not a hero but was returned failed, she wrote.