ICC World Cup Final: Umpire Dharmasena trolled for bad umpiring

Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena faces a rain of troll after he continued poor umpiring in ICC World Cup Final. The decisions of Dharmasena were proved to be wrong in the review. Two decisions made by him were proved to be wrong in the reviews.
Dharmasena had given Henry Nicholls out but the decision was overturned by DRS. He later gave Kane Williamson out this was also overturned by DRS.
#dharmasena umpiring standards tonplayers be like ? pic.twitter.com/03wvACo3Z0
— Sai Krishna (@SaiKris75286313) July 14, 2019
Utho Anarkali, Dharmasena is umpiring today #CWC19 #CWC19Finals #ENGvsNZ #ENGvNZ
Credit: @Atheist_Krishna pic.twitter.com/j5A5oH160F
— ?Venky Reddy? (@venkyreddy) July 14, 2019
It's no coincidence that DhaRmaSena has DRS in his name. #CWC19
— Manya (@CSKian716) July 14, 2019
#ENGvsNZ #WCFINAL
Kumar Dharmasena before giving any decision : pic.twitter.com/UAXCUxto3E
— Hemang Jesani ?? (@HemangJesani) July 14, 2019
Dharmasena, after every appeal. #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/5igPSYIKhD
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) July 14, 2019
When Dharmasena is umpiring.#ENGvsNZ #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/4hUzwulDqB
— Lord Duffer-In (@British_Viceroy) July 14, 2019
Dharmasena while umpiring ??#ENGvsNZ #ICCWorldCup2019 #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/9gGJdCkEAU
— Kishlay K. Rai (@kish_4u) July 14, 2019
State of Dharmasena's head when he is on field umpiring #ENGvAUS #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/YoQOxGedXF
— Arnomic (@ArnologicB3ats) July 14, 2019
#CWC19Final #NZvENG
Dharmasena today. pic.twitter.com/h0IGSjmTV7
— ? ? ? ? (@faheemalvi4515) July 14, 2019
Dharmasena after giving his decision-
#Dharmasena #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/g2wsC4bIBN
— Mahesh Sankpal (@sankpal_mahesh) July 14, 2019
Me after watching Dharmasena umpiring in this world cup19#ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/NvQrVZzJh6
— Amir Sk ?? (@aamirsk007) July 14, 2019
