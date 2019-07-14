Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup Final: Umpire Dharmasena trolled for bad umpiring

Jul 14, 2019, 08:42 pm IST
Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena faces a rain of troll after he continued poor umpiring in ICC World Cup Final. The decisions of Dharmasena were proved to be wrong in the review. Two decisions made by him were proved to be wrong in the reviews.

Dharmasena had given Henry Nicholls out but the decision was overturned by DRS. He later gave Kane Williamson out this was also overturned by DRS.

