ICC World Cup: Kane Williamson breaks Mahela Jayawardena’s record

The New Zealand cricket team captain Kane Williamson has created a new history in the ICC World Cup. Williamson who has scored 557 runs in this edition of ICC World Cup and is more than any other team captain at any world cup.

He has broken the record of Sri Lankan former captain Mahela Jayawardena’s record of 548 runs in the 2007 world cup.

Williamson broke the record today in the finals against England. He scored today in the finals 30 runs.

5??5??7??* – #KaneWilliamson now has more runs at #CWC19 than any other captain in a single World Cup campaign. Leading from the front ?#CWC19Final | #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/CdFQpC4NWj — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019

Highest scored Team Captains

Kane Williamson – 550* (2019)

Mahela Jayawardene – 548 (2007)

Ricky Ponting – 539 (2007)

Aaron Finch – 507 (2019)

AB de Villiers – 482 (2015)