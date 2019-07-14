Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup: New Zealand set a victory target of 242

Jul 14, 2019, 07:27 pm IST
in cricket, New Zealand has set a victory target of 242 runs against the hosts England in ICC World Cup Cricket Final at Lourdes in England.

New Zealand who won the toss opted to bat first. In the stipulated 50 overs they scored 241 runs in losing 8 wickets.

For New Zealand, Henry Nicholls scored 55 runs and Tom Latham scored 47 runs. The innings played by these two players helped New Zealand to attain this score. The other batsman of Kiwis like Martin Guptill scored 19, captain Kane Williamson scored 30, Ross Taylor scored 15, James Neesham – 19, and Colin De Grandhome 16.

For England, Liam Plunkett picked three wickets. Chris Woakes also picked three wickets.

