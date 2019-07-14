Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup: New Zealand won toss, opted to bat

Jul 14, 2019, 03:20 pm IST
In Cricket, New Zealand has won the toss in the finals of ICC Cricket World Cup. New Zealand has opted to bat first. The New Zealand team captain Kane Williamson has selected batting. In Lords, in this world cup, the team who batted first has won the match in the game. Both the teams have no changes in the playing eleven.

Playing Eleven:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Butler (W), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Tom Latham, Colin De Grandhome, Mitchel Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

