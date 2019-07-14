Latest NewsIndia

India to launch Chandrayaan-2 from Sriharikota ,countdown begins

Jul 14, 2019, 08:43 am IST
The countdown of India’s ambitious Moon mission Chandrayaan-2 started 20 hours before the launch on July 15 at 2:51 am.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), everything has been checked and is going according to plan.

Isro is using India’s strongest launcher GSLV MKIII for Chandrayaan-2 mission. The aim of the mission is to land a robotic rover on the moon near the South Pole. The latest Moon mission is expected to carry out various experiments to understand the extent and significance of the presence of water on the celestial body as confirmed by the Chandrayaan-1 mission.

This is the first time that India is trying to land a robotic rover on Moon. If the mission is successful, India would become the fourth country in the world to make a soft landing on Moon and put a rover on it.

India’s Chandrayaan-2 is unique in its own way. There’s a lander, one rover and an Orbiter in it.

