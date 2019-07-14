Karnataka Crisis : Yeddyurappa asks Kumaraswamy to resign immediately

“I will request CM HD Kumaraswamy to resign immediately because more than 15 MLAs from JD(S) and Congress and also two independent Ministers have resigned and they have reflected that they will support BJP,” BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa said.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is going to seek a trust vote in the state Assembly tomorrow. This comes after the BJP dared the CM to move a confidence motion in the state Assembly to prove that his coalition government has a clear majority.

In the 225-member Assembly, the overall combined strength of the ruling allies is 116 with support of one BSP legislator. The BJP has 107 of the BJP in the state assembly.

Meanwhile, two Independent MLAs, who recently withdrew support from the Congress-JD(S) coalition government and sided with the BJP, have written to the Assembly speaker requesting him to allot them seats on the opposition side in the House.

Filing separate letters to the speaker, Mulabagilu MLA H Nagesh and Ranebennur MLA R Shankar wrote that they had withdrawn support to the ruling coalition and requested him to make seating arrangements for them on the opposition side.

The monsoon session which began on Friday is scheduled to end on July 26.