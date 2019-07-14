Kodiyeri’s stand on University conflict is this.

Responding about the conflicts in University College CPI (M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said that the party will not protect the members included in the case. Arjun, an SFI member was stabbed by other members, which evoked great protests in the campus. Kodiyeri visited Akhil in the hospital. He said that the act cannot be justified. There will be no interference in the investigations. Police will decide what all things have to be investigated.

Students need freedom and friendly atmosphere in the campus. The clashes between different student organization is also not acceptable. CPI(M) will not interfere in this. It was an unfortunate incident. SFI took immediate action against the culprits. As the college union members were also involved in the case, the unit itself was suspended.

SFI is an independent organization. Whatever fault happens in the party, they must resolve it. There are many SFI members who are not part of CPI(M). Party will not impose any decisions on SFI. There is no need to change the college because of the recent conflicts. He pointed out that despite the murder of KSU Magazine editor of Mattanoor college by its members, the college was still functioning there.