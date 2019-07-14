‘Left is more liable to learn from history’: Left intellectual Dr.Sunil P Ilaydom on SFI violence at University College

Renowned orator and left intellectual Dr.Sunil P Ilayidom said that the left is more liable to learn from history. He said this as a response to the violent clash in the University college.

The act of SFI leadership to dismiss the unit committee and to ask sorry from the Kerala society was a good sign, As a former SFI activist, it makes me happy that the organization not tried to justify the incident by irrational arguments and approached it with a self-criticism. The SFI leadership should be congratulated for that. But the roots of this issue lies in more deep, he wrote on his Facebook page.

Read his full Facebook Post: