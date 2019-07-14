Man relieved from charges of stealing Rs. 20 after 41 year

A man was relieved from the charges of stealing Rs.20 after long 41 years of a legal battle. The bizarre incident occurred in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Ismail Khan aged 68 was relieved from the theft charge charged on him in a Lok Adalat.

Ismail Khan, who is a resident of Gwalior was charged with a theft charge after Babulal a man, aged 61 lodged complaint against him. Babulal complained that Khan has stolen Rs.20 from his pocket in 1978 when he was standing in a queue to buy a bus ticket.

Ismail Khan was arrested after FIR was registered was released on bail after a few months. But he stopped coming to court after 2004. He was arrested in April 2019 after the court issued a warrant against him.

Khan who is financially bad position has no money to file an application for his bail.