Latest NewsIndia

Man relieved from charges of stealing Rs. 20 after 41 year

Jul 14, 2019, 08:24 pm IST
Less than a minute

A man was relieved from the charges of stealing Rs.20 after long 41 years of a legal battle. The bizarre incident occurred in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Ismail Khan aged 68 was relieved from the theft charge charged on him in a Lok Adalat.

Ismail Khan, who is a resident of Gwalior was charged with a theft charge after Babulal a man,  aged 61 lodged complaint against him. Babulal complained that Khan has stolen Rs.20 from his pocket in 1978 when he was standing in a queue to buy a bus ticket.

Ismail Khan was arrested after FIR was registered was released on bail after a few months. But he stopped coming to court after 2004. He was arrested in April 2019 after the court issued a warrant against him.

Khan who is financially bad position has no money to file an application for his bail.

Tags

Related Articles

mohanlal and shreya

Mollywood Superstar Mohanlal to be seen with Shreya Ghoshal

Mar 7, 2018, 12:22 pm IST

Manthi Leader Selvi and Police Held Discussion. Here is the Final Decision

Dec 23, 2018, 07:11 am IST
gay marriage

You can be a Muslim, gay and also get married: First Muslim gay marriage

Jul 12, 2017, 09:46 am IST

Don’t miss the latest sizzling avatar of Janhvi Kapoor: See Pics

Oct 28, 2018, 12:48 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close