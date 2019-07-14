The new family sponsorship policy for expats living in UAE will come into effect from today. This was announced by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC).

As per the new policy from now onwards, the net income of the expat would determine if they are eligible to sponsor the family or not and not their profession or position.

The expats both male and female working in UAE can bring their family if they have a monthly salary of UAE Dirham 4000 or 3000 plus accommodation provide by the company.

The UAE Cabinet Decision NO.30 for the year 2019 about expats who want to bring their families in UAE was approved earlier this year.

— Identity and Citizenship- UAE (@ICAUAE) July 14, 2019

To apply for this all of the family members must have health insurance as long as they live in the country. Their details must be registered with authorities and they should apply for Emirates ID. The family can live as long as the sponsor’s residency is valid.

How to Apply:

For an expat to apply, must submit the following document.

1. Marriage contract authenticated and translated to Arabic

2. Birth certificate of children authenticated and translated to Arabic

3. Recent proof of Salary – Salary certificate for working in the public sector and work contract with bank statement of the last three months of employees in the private sector

For Woman;

1. Written approval from husband

2. Widows and divorced woman can apply by submitting a death or divorce certificate

3. Documented proofs for custody of children