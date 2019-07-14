Latest NewsIndia

NIA busts ISIS terror gang planning terrorist attack in India

Jul 14, 2019
In a major achievement, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said it has busted a gang which allegedly “conspired and conducted consequent preparations” and collected funds to carry out terrorist attacks in India with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in the country.

The premier anti-terror agency conducted search operations in the premises belonging to the three accused persons located at Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu in connection with the case.

The NIA said that they had credible information which suggests that the accused men, while being within and beyond India, had conspired and conducted consequent preparations to wage war against the government of India by forming the “terrorist gang Ansarulla.”

“It has also been learnt that the accused persons and their associates had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India, with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India,” the release said.

A case was hence registered on July 9, 2019 (Tamil Nadu Ansarulla Case) against Syed Bukhari, a resident of Chennai (Accused No 1), and Hassan Ali Yunusmaricar (A-2), and Mohammed Yusuffudeen Harish Mohamed (A-3), both of whom are natives of Nagapattinam, in the Cauvery delta region of Tamil Nadu and others, it said.

Various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against India, and terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been slapped against them.

In Chennai, the NIA carried out searches at the house and office of Syed Mohammed Bukhari here and the homes of Hassan Ali and Harish Mohammed in Nagapattinam district.

