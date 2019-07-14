“No force on earth can bring down the red flag until the human blood is red”,says Sitaram Yechury

“No force on earth can bring down the red flag until the human blood is red,” said Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of CPI(M). “No other force but the Left can meet and defeat the growing right reactionary offensive in the country,” he added.

Addressing a public meeting organised on Friday night to pay homage to a DYFI cadre, Ashok in Tirunelveli, the CPI (M) general secretary also declared that his party was ready to take up the challenge thrown by the rightwing consolidation.

However, agreeing to the reality that the left parties in the country have become weak politically, Sitaram Yechury stated that they are to rejuvenate themselves by going to the people and learn and correct their mistakes.

Adding that the homage the left parties pay for Ashok, killed by castiest forces should instill the commitment to redoubling their resolve to achieve what Ashok laid down his life for.

Accusing the BJP of coming back to power at the Centre with the agenda of converting the secular democratic India into a Hindu Rashtra, Yechury added that towards achieving the agenda of the RSS, the BJP needed an opposition-free India and hence attempted to destabilise the elected state governments in Karnataka and perpetuating horse trading Goa with the money accumulated by giving concessions to big corporate houses.