Latest NewsIndia

“No force on earth can bring down the red flag until the human blood is red”,says Sitaram Yechury

Jul 14, 2019, 08:05 am IST
Less than a minute

“No force on earth can bring down the red flag until the human blood is red,” said Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of CPI(M). “No other force but the Left can meet and defeat the growing right reactionary offensive in the country,” he added.

Addressing a public meeting organised on Friday night to pay homage to a DYFI cadre, Ashok in Tirunelveli, the CPI (M) general secretary also declared that his party was ready to take up the challenge thrown by the rightwing consolidation.

However, agreeing to the reality that the left parties in the country have become weak politically, Sitaram Yechury stated that they are to rejuvenate themselves by going to the people and learn and correct their mistakes.

Adding that the homage the left parties pay for Ashok, killed by castiest forces should instill the commitment to redoubling their resolve to achieve what Ashok laid down his life for.

Accusing the BJP of coming back to power at the Centre with the agenda of converting the secular democratic India into a Hindu Rashtra, Yechury added that towards achieving the agenda of the RSS, the BJP needed an opposition-free India and hence attempted to destabilise the elected state governments in Karnataka and perpetuating horse trading Goa with the money accumulated by giving concessions to big corporate houses.

Tags

Related Articles

Coolpad launches M3 with dual-rear cameras : Price and Specs

Nov 23, 2018, 09:28 pm IST

Jacqueline Fernandez is slaying it in the recent Filmfare shoot.

Jul 2, 2018, 10:27 pm IST

Shocking ! Priest allegedly beaten to death inside temple

Aug 14, 2018, 07:47 am IST

Actress Honey Rose Ventures into a New Business and You Won’t Believe What it is!

Dec 1, 2018, 11:49 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close