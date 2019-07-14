Latest NewsSports

Old lady mimics Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action : Watch Video

Jul 14, 2019, 07:45 am IST
Less than a minute

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best pace bowlers in present international cricket. Apart from his incredible consistency, the right-arm pace bowler is also famous for his unique bowling action. Recently, an old lady tried to emulate Bumrah’s unconventional bowling run-up. The whole internet is enjoying after watching this short video. Even, Jasprit Bumrah also enjoyed this video.

Bumrah took time out of the busy schedule to watch the video and also retweeted his from his official Twitter handle. The young fast bowler replied to the tweet saying, “This made my day “.

Since his international cricket debut, Jasprit Bumrah is performing impressively. The right-arm pacer made his international debut in January 2016 and has already played 10 Tests, 58 ODIs and 42 T20Is. In his international career, Bumrah has taken 49 Test wickets, 103 ODI wickets and 51 T20I wickets. At present, Bumrah is the no.1-ranked bowler in ODI cricket.

Tags

Related Articles

Viral Video: Dadima reminisces memories, dances to Lata Mangeshkar’s song

Dec 11, 2017, 01:56 pm IST

Popular Front of India calls for ban on ‘Hindutva’ forces

Jan 13, 2018, 11:30 pm IST

Government to Take Action Against People From Cinema

Dec 12, 2018, 08:21 am IST

Senior Congress leader and in-laws suspecting in Rs 5,000 crore bank loan fraud case

Dec 29, 2017, 11:07 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close