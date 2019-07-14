Old lady mimics Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling action : Watch Video

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best pace bowlers in present international cricket. Apart from his incredible consistency, the right-arm pace bowler is also famous for his unique bowling action. Recently, an old lady tried to emulate Bumrah’s unconventional bowling run-up. The whole internet is enjoying after watching this short video. Even, Jasprit Bumrah also enjoyed this video.

Just like the rest of us, the mothership was so impressed with Bumrah's performance in the world cup, that she decided to mimic his run-up. ??? pic.twitter.com/bJYGUqzJvd — Shanta Sakkubai (@himsini) July 13, 2019

Bumrah took time out of the busy schedule to watch the video and also retweeted his from his official Twitter handle. The young fast bowler replied to the tweet saying, “This made my day “.

This made my day ? https://t.co/ZPLq0gSVzk — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 13, 2019

Since his international cricket debut, Jasprit Bumrah is performing impressively. The right-arm pacer made his international debut in January 2016 and has already played 10 Tests, 58 ODIs and 42 T20Is. In his international career, Bumrah has taken 49 Test wickets, 103 ODI wickets and 51 T20I wickets. At present, Bumrah is the no.1-ranked bowler in ODI cricket.