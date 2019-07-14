Latest NewsIndia

Police constable dies after beaten up with rods and sticks by mob

Jul 14, 2019, 07:13 am IST
A Police Constable was beaten to death in  Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district on Saturday, July 13, in the latest case of mob violence in the state. Head Constable identified as 45-year-old Gani Mohammad, a resident of Kunwariya, was probing a land dispute at Brar area of Bhim when a mob attacked him after an argument over encroachment.

The cop was gravely injured in the attack. He was taken to the local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident has shocked the state police department. Senior officials reached the incident spot in order to identify the accused. Meanwhile, a probe has been launched into the matter.

“He was returning from the village on his motorcycle when four-five unidentified persons attacked him with sticks,” Superintendent of Police Bhuvan Bhushan said. A post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday. Gani’s family has been informed about the incident.

