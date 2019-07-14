The reason for Trump’s walkout from Iran nuclear deal is here

A leaked report says that Trump’s withdrawal from Iran nuclear was a result of his antagonism with Obama. A memo written by Sir Kim, the former UK’ ambassador in US reveals that the abandoning of the deal was to spite Obama. In a written statement to the then Foreign Secretary Borris Johnson, Sir Kim Darroch says that Trump found it difficult to stick on to a deal which was accepted by his predecessor Obama. He described it as a ‘diplomatic vandalism’.

The Met police have detented the media from publishing the report saying it as a criminal offence. However media backlashed the warning as curtailing the freedom of expression. Sir Kim step down from his position saying that it is impossible to continue with the President.