These are the famous cricketers who married Indian women : See Pics

Let’s take a look at cricketers who lost their hearts to our Indian beauties.

Glenn Turner – He was one of the best batsmen and is the current head of the New Zealand Cricket selection panel. He got married to Sukhinder Kaur in 1973 and has two children.

Shoaib Malik – This famous Pakistani cricketer and former captain of the team, tied the knot with tennis player Sania Mirza in 2010, at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad followed by Pakistan wedding customs. These two have been happily married for about six years now.

Mike Brearley – He is one of the most successful captains in England cricketing history. He tied the knot with industrialist Gautham Sarabhai’s daughter Mana Sarabhai in 70’s. Now, they are settled in London and have two children.

Mohsin Khan – He is a former Pakistani cricketer, who fell in love with the Indian actress Reena Roy. They got married in 1983 and he also acted in a couple of Bollywood films. However, their marriage did not last long and ended in divorce.

Shaun Tait – He is an Australian cricketer who got married to an Indian model Mashoom in 2014. Their wedding took place in Mumbai and was a private affair, with only close friends and family attending the wedding.

Muttiah Muralitharan – This legendary player from Sri Lanka, who holds many international records in his name, got married to a Chennai girl Madhimalar in 2005. She is the daughter of Nithya and S. Ramamurthy, the owners of Malar hospitals. In 2006, they were blessed with a son.