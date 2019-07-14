Latest NewsGulf

Three new bus routes from July 18 in Dubai

Jul 14, 2019, 11:42 pm IST
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Sunday that from Thursday, July 18 three more bus routes will be added to the Dubai’s public transport network.

The first route is Route77. The Route 77 will start from Baniyas Metro Station and calls at Airport Terminal 3, Deira City Centr and Airport Terminal 1.

The second route is Route F 36. This will start from Mall of the Emirates station and passes by Arjan Hotel via Mall of the Emirates Metro Station, Al Barsha South, and Dubai Science Park. This route is a Metro bus service.

The third route is E102. This is an inter-city route. This commutes from Battuta Station and Musaffah Al Shaabbiya Buse Station in Abu Dhabi.

 

