In boxing, Indian boxer Vijender Singh beat Mike Snider in US professional circuit boxing at Newark in the USA. This was Indian boxer Vijender Singh’s debut match in US professional circuit.

He secured a Technical knockout over the more experienced Snider. He dominated in four rounds. This was his 11th consecutive victory in the circuit. The victory came in the second minute of the fourth round. He punched down Snider. This was Singh’s eighth knockout win.