Wimbledon Tennis: Novak Djokovic wins the men’s singles title

In tennis, Novak Djokovic won the men’s singles title of Wimbledon tennis. He defeated Roger Federer. Djokovic beat Federer by 7-6(5),1-6,7-6(4),4-6,13-12(3).

Djokovic is the regaining champion of the Wimbledon. By this win, he levels on Bjorn Borg with five Wimbledon titles.

He has won 16 grand slams titles. And he is two behind Rafal Nadal and four behind Federer who has won 20 grand slam title.

Djokovic holds a 25-22 edge in head to head matchups with Federer.