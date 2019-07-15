CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Ajith Kumar’s new film ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ to release on August 8

Jul 15, 2019
‘Nerkonda Paarvai’, the new film of Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar will be released on August 8. The producer of the film Bonney Kapoor has announced the release date. He announced the release date on Twitter.

The film is the remake of critically acclaimed Bollywood film ‘Pink’. Ajith Kumar is portraying the lead role which in Hindi was done by Amitabh Bachan.

The film has an enssemble star cast which includes Vidya Balan, Abhirami Venkatachalam, andrea Tariang and Shraddha Srinath.

